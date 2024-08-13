Mansfield Man Nabbed Driving 118 MPH On I-84 In Vernon, Police Say

The incident occurred in Tolland County at 9:40 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, in the eastbound lanes of I-84 in Vernon near Exit 66.

According to the Connecticut State Police, a trooper assigned to Troop C in Tolland was engaged in proactive traffic enforcement efforts on I-84 when he spotted a white Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane of three.

State police said that using his laser, the trooper determined that the Toyota was traveling at 118 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.

In response, the Trooper maneuvered his cruiser into the travel lanes, caught up Camry, and initiated a traffic stop.

Based upon the information obtained during the on-scene investigation, the driver, Rahnda Charles, age 29, of Mansfield, was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving.

The Toyota was towed from the scene.

Charles was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

