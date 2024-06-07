Man Walks Out Of Andover Pizza With Bloody Knife After Stabbing Victim Inside, Police Say

The incident happened in Tolland County on Wednesday, June 5 just after 10:30 p.m., when a man was reported to be armed with a knife at Andover Pizza at 130 Jonathan Trumbull Hwy. (Route 6), according to Connecticut State Police.

Arriving troopers saw Middlesex County resident Samuel Bitcon of Portland walk out of the pizzeria while holding a bloody knife and drew their weapons, ordering him to drop the weapon. After he complied, he was detained, police said.

Troopers then found a male victim inside the eatery's bathroom with a stab wound to his abdomen, as well as a second victim who had suffered minor injuries to his head during an altercation with Bitcon, according to authorities. The first victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford for treatment.

After his arrest, Bitcon was charged with:

Second-degree breach of peace;

Second-degree assault;

Second-degree threatening.

Bitcon was later issued a $100,000 cash bond which he was unable to post. He will appear in Rockville Superior Court on Thursday, June 6.

