The Tolland County incident occurred on Tuesday, June 4 in the town of Somers.

According to police, a search warrant was executed for 53-year-old Randy Matthew Guyette’s Hall Hill Road home.

Originally, authorities suspected that Guyette was running an unlicensed auto repair business.

However, upon arrival, Guyette was allegedly found to also be in charge of a drug operation.

Ketamine, crack cocaine, and prescription drugs were all discovered in the home, as were three firearms.

Guyette was arrested and charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle repair business without a license;

Illegal possession of prescription drugs;

Use of drug paraphernalia;

Operation of a drug factory;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Criminal possession of a firearm; and

Altering the manufacturer serial number.

He is next scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday, July 17.

