Repair Shop Out Of Somers Garage, Police Say

A search of a Connecticut man’s home reportedly unveiled not only an unlicensed repair shop but uncovered an operation to manufacture crack cocaine, ketamine, and more.

Randy Matthew Guyette, age 53 of Somers. 

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Sophie Grieser
The Tolland County incident occurred on Tuesday, June 4 in the town of Somers.

According to police, a search warrant was executed for 53-year-old Randy Matthew Guyette’s Hall Hill Road home.

Originally, authorities suspected that Guyette was running an unlicensed auto repair business.

However, upon arrival, Guyette was allegedly found to also be in charge of a drug operation.

Ketamine, crack cocaine, and prescription drugs were all discovered in the home, as were three firearms.

Guyette was arrested and charged with:

  • Operating a motor vehicle repair business without a license;
  • Illegal possession of prescription drugs;
  • Use of drug paraphernalia;
  • Operation of a drug factory;
  • Possession of a controlled substance;
  • Criminal possession of a firearm; and
  • Altering the manufacturer serial number.

He is next scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday, July 17. 

