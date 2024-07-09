Man, 60, Assaulted Boy Multiple Times In Willington, Police Say

Scott Predom, a Middlesex County man, was arrested on Tuesday, July 9 on charges of sexual assault and more following a Tolland County investigation, police announced.

Predom, a 60-year-old who hails from Middletown, is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old boy, who was 13 at the time the assaults occurred.

According to his arrest warrant, the situation was brought to the attention of police when, in February 2024, a relative of the victim noticed inappropriate text messages between Predom and the boy.

She reported it to Enfield Police, as she and the boy were residing in the Hartford County town at the time.

However, an interview between police and the victim revealed that the assault had occurred across Hartford, Middlesex, and Tolland counties in the summer of 2023.

Police reported that the victim said he had been sexually assaulted by Predom over 20 times. A majority of the incidents occurred at a cemetery in the Tolland County town of Willington.

When interviewed by police, Predom reportedly admitted to touching the boy inappropriately, but nothing more, saying to the officers, “He offered all this…to me. I didn’t offer him anything. He’s the one that came to me.”

He later stormed out of the interview, police said.

On the strength of his active arrest warrant, Predom was taken into custody and charged with:

Risk of injury to a minor;

Illegal sexual contact with a minor under 16;

Sexual assault, second degree; and

Sexual assault, third degree.

He was issued a $750,000 bond and scheduled for a same-day arraignment at Rockville Superior Court.

