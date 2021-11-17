Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice
Lifestyle

Man From Region Wins $1M In Lottery

Zak Failla
Timothy Potash
Timothy Potash Photo Credit: Massachusetts Lottery

A Massachusetts man is feeling lucky after cashing in a winning $1 million lottery ticket.

In Berkshire County, Pittsfield resident Timothy Potash is in a new tax bracket after claiming a $1 million prize on a Massachusetts Lottery “$10,000,000 Mega Millions” instant ticket game.

The Massachusetts Lottery said that Potash cashed in the prize late last month, choosing the lump sum cash option for a one-time payment of approximately $650,000.

Potash purchased the ticket at the Gulf Food mart on South Main Street in Lanesborough, which will receive a $10,000 bonus from Massachusetts Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

