Fire Update: Residents Donating To Help Somers Family That Lost 4 Children In Blaze

The incident occurred in Tolland County around 10:25 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 44 Quality Ave., in the town of Somers.

When firefighters arrived to the duplex that was on fire, two children were quickly located and removed from the house. One was pronounced dead on scene, and the other was transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital, where, unfortunately, they too, died from their injuries, said Somers Fire Marshal/Fire Chief John Roache.

Two other juvenile victims were found dead inside the house a short time later, Roache said.

The children were home with an adult who was able escape with additional children.

Following the fire, the family's -- who has not been identified -- cousin Jessica Maria started a GoFundMe effort to help pay for funeral expenses and find the remaining family a permanent place to live.

Since the fund was opened, more than $62,000 has been raised

Another fund, started by the town of Somers, The Angel Fund, is also taking donations.

Jessica Maria said the children Lucas, Benjamin, Archer, and Genevieve (ages 5-12), perished in the fire.

"Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful impact," she said. "We understand that not everyone may be able to contribute financially, and if that's the case, your thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated."

The money raised will go directly to the funeral home and family.

To donate to the Angel Fund, send donations to the Town of Somers, 619 Main St., Somers, CT 06071.

