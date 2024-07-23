Fatal Crash: 38-Year-Old Found By Guardrail With Leg Injury In Hebron

The events leading to the man's death began in Tolland County on Sunday, July 21 around 1 p.m., when a passerby saw an unattended bicycle against a guardrail at 667 Wall St. (Route 316) in Hebron.

According to Connecticut State Police, the passerby then saw a man next to the guardrail almost into the woods with a severe leg injury. The good Samaritan tried helping the man by applying a tourniquet to his legs until first responders could arrive, police said.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Cui Lin with a last known address in Simsbury, was then taken to Windham Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The crash is now under investigation. Anyone who saw it or has other information is asked to call Trooper Justin Haggerty at 860-465-5400 or justin.haggerty@ct.gov and to reference case number 2400277905.

