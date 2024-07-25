Employee Caught Stealing Cash From Mansfield Restaurant While Daughter Waits In Car, Police Say

The Tolland County incident happened in the town of Mansfield, at a restaurant on Storrs Road, at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

Connecticut State Police said 28-year-old Jennifer Spencer entered the business after hours, without the owner’s permission, and stole cash from the register.

She was caught after the restaurant’s owner, already suspecting that someone was stealing from them, noticed that Spencer had gone into the business after hours on two nights in a row without permission, police said.

The owner told troopers that login records and surveillance activity showed that Spencer had accessed the cash register on several occasions with no legitimate purpose.

Spencer was arrested after the owner saw her car parked outside and called 911 to report a burglary in progress.

Troopers said she was found in possession of stolen cash and had left her underage daughter in the car during the alleged theft.

Spencer is charged with burglary, larceny, and risk of injury to a child. She was released on a $5,000 bond ahead of appearance at Rockville Superior Court on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.