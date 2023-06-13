Death ID: Police Identified Man Who Perished In Vernon Fire

Tolland County resident Joel Kerr, age 66, of Vernon, was found dead on Sunday, June 11 inside a home at 144 Hany Lane in Vernon.

According to Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police, firefighters overhauling the house after the fire was extinguished found Kerr inside the home.

Members of the Vernon Police Detective Division, the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to assist with processing the scene.

The case remains under investigation and ask that anyone with information about the incident call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

