Caught: Mansfield Bank Robber Located In Michigan, Police Say

A man who allegedly robbed a Connecticut bank was located out-of-state and arrested, police announced.

Robert Doyle, age 38, was arrested in Michigan and extradited to Connecticut for his alleged role in a Mansfield robbery, police said.
Sophie Grieser
On Friday, Sept. 1, the Connecticut State Police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Robert Doyle for the Tolland County robbery that occurred nearly a month before.

According to police, on Friday, Aug. 4 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Doyle robbed the Key Bank located at 6 Storrs Road in Mansfield.

Doyle is formerly a Windham County resident of the town of Plainfield.

He fled the scene in a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police used images of his car, along with pictures of the former Plainfield County man, to locate him.

Doyle was tracked down nearly 740 miles away at a homeless shelter in Ann Arbor, Michigan by police, with the help of Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force and Secret Service special agents.

He was detained in Ann Arbor and extradited back to Connecticut.

Doyle was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 31 and Troop C in Tolland charged him with the following:

  • Robbery;
  • Larceny; and
  • Breach of peace.

He was held on a court bond of $250,000 and transferred to the Hartford Correctional Center, where is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 1. 

