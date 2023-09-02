Caught: Mansfield Bank Robber Located In Michigan, Police Say

On Friday, Sept. 1, the Connecticut State Police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Robert Doyle for the Tolland County robbery that occurred nearly a month before.

According to police, on Friday, Aug. 4 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Doyle robbed the Key Bank located at 6 Storrs Road in Mansfield.

Doyle is formerly a Windham County resident of the town of Plainfield.

He fled the scene in a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police used images of his car, along with pictures of the former Plainfield County man, to locate him.

Doyle was tracked down nearly 740 miles away at a homeless shelter in Ann Arbor, Michigan by police, with the help of Michigan State Police Fugitive Task Force and Secret Service special agents.

He was detained in Ann Arbor and extradited back to Connecticut.

Doyle was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 31 and Troop C in Tolland charged him with the following:

Robbery;

Larceny; and

Breach of peace.

He was held on a court bond of $250,000 and transferred to the Hartford Correctional Center, where is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 1.

