Vernon Restaurant To Close After 26 Years As Owner Focuses On Family

After serving customers for more than two decades, a Connecticut restaurant will soon close its doors.

Pancho Loco, located in the Tolland County town of Vernon, will close on Friday, Feb. 24, the owner announced on Friday, Jan. 20.

He said he made the decision to close the eatery as his wife undergoes chemotherapy.

"The last year has been a challenge for my family as my wife is currently fighting breast cancer," the announcement reads. "Her prognosis is good, and she amazes me how strong she is battling the side effects of chemo. Her treatments continue to be ongoing for most of this year and I have come to the conclusion, my focus must remain on my family."

The restaurant, located at 218 Talcottville Road, is set to continue to keep a full inventory of menu items until the final week when the remaining inventory will be sold.

"It's been an honor, privilege, and joy to be a part of the community for the last 26 years," the owner said.

Many people commented on the post to share messages of support and express their sadness about the closure.

"This is sad to read, but family comes first," Jennifer Spaulding Marozzi said. "What an amazing run this restaurant has had and so much to be proud of. Best of luck and healing to your family - cheers!"

