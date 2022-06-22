Mansfield Center Restaurant Permanently Closes After Fire, Owners Announce

The owners of a Connecticut restaurant announced the business has permanently closed following a fire.

Gramma's Comfort Foods, located in Tolland County, has closed as of Monday, June 20, the owners announced in a Facebook post.

The restaurant was located at 452 Stafford Road in Mansfield Center.

"Saddens me to let y'all know Grammas is permanently closed due to Structure Fire," the announcement reads. "Please pray for us as we are devastated. We love you all that supported over the 4.5 years."

The owners added that they hope to open a new establishment at some point in the future.

