Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Breaking News: Police ID Man Wanted In Shooting Of 2-Year-Old CT Boy
Business

Mansfield Center Restaurant Permanently Closes After Fire, Owners Announce

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Gramma's Comfort Foods, located at 452 Stafford Road in Mansfield Center
Gramma's Comfort Foods, located at 452 Stafford Road in Mansfield Center Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owners of a Connecticut restaurant announced the business has permanently closed following a fire.

Gramma's Comfort Foods, located in Tolland County, has closed as of Monday, June 20, the owners announced in a Facebook post.

The restaurant was located at 452 Stafford Road in Mansfield Center.

"Saddens me to let y'all know Grammas is permanently closed due to Structure Fire," the announcement reads. "Please pray for us as we are devastated. We love you all that supported over the 4.5 years."

The owners added that they hope to open a new establishment at some point in the future.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.