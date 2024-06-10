Mostly Cloudy 73°

Dan Hurley Spurns LA Lakers' Offer To Stay With UConn

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley has turned down a jaw-dropping offer from the Los Angeles Lakers and will stay to pursue a third straight national title, according to multiple news reports.

 Photo Credit: Liam Enea/Wikipedia
The Lakers had dangled a $70 million offer in front of the 51-year-old Hurley, which sent him to Los Angeles last week to meet with team brass, news sources reported.

The offer would have made Hurley one of the NBA's highest-paid coaches, said Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on X

It would have also allowed him to work with the game's elite, such as LeBron James.

After returning from his meeting, Hurley took the weekend to decide and reportedly attended a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden to help. 

Word is that UConn will terminate his six-year, $31.5 million contract signed last year and offer him an even more attractive one.

Hurley is 141-58 in six seasons at UConn and holds an NCAA tournament record of 12 double-digit victories. 

He is expected to attend UConn's beginning practice on Monday, June 10. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

