Alert Issued For Missing Man Who Was Traveling To Vernon

Clinton Crandall, age 54, went missing while traveling to the Tolland County town of Vernon from Maine, Vernon Police announced on Thursday, Feb. 15.

According to the department, Crandall never made contact with his brother after leaving.

Crandall is described as 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

