65-Year-Old From Manchester Struck, Killed By Car On I-84 In Vernon

It happened around 5:10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, in Tolland County.

A 2010 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound in the right-center lane between exits 65 and 66 in the town of Vernon when it struck a pedestrian who was lying in the travel lane for unknown reasons, according to Connecticut State Police.

The pedestrian, identified as John Kaszowski, age 65, of Manchester, suffered fatal injuries.

The Nissan was being driven by a 28-year-old Nassau County resident from Westbury. There were two passengers in the Altima: a 27-year-old East Meadow woman, and a 5-year-old girl, also from East Meadow.

All three were uninjured.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is asked to contact CT State Police Troop C, Trooper Michael Nisbet, at 860-896-3200 or Michael.Nisbet@ct.gov.

