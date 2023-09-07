43-Year-Old Vernon Woman Killed In Crash, Police Say

The incident took place in Tolland County around 5:15 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7 in Vernon, in the area of 135 Talcottville Road.

When police arrived on the scene they found Trina Gould, of Vernon, lying in the southbound lane of the roadway, said Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police.

Vernon EMS and Vernon Fire responded to the scene to provide medical treatment, Marra said. First responders administered lifesaving medical care to the victim, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also located a 2005 MINI Cooper facing south in the northbound lane which appeared to be involved in the crash.

The car was driven by Michael Bonneau, age 54, of Vernon, Marra said.

Bonneau was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Vernon Police and Metro Traffic Services are investigating the crash.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

