19-Year-Old Man Nabbed After Assaulting Young Teen At Stafford Park, Police Say

The events leading up to the arrest began in Tolland County on Saturday, June 15, just after 4:30 p.m., when a disturbance and assault was reported at Olympic Park in Stafford, Connecticut State Police announced on Monday, June 17.

According to authorities, responding troopers found an uninjured 14-year-old victim who said they were not injured and that the suspect had run into the woods before police arrived.

An adult witness at the scene soon told troopers that a man had approached them in the park's parking lot as they sat inside their car and had asked for their name, also opening the driver's door.

The witness then quickly shut the door out of concern for their safety.

The man then walked away from the car toward a basketball court, where he approached the 14-year-old victim and asked if they were familiar with two people who he referenced by name.

When the teenager said they were familiar with those names. the man asked for the teen's name and age before swearing at them and trying to punch them, police said.

The suspect managed to hit the teenager in the shoulder, according to state police.

The victim's friend then distracted the suspect while the teenager ran toward the parking lot and told the adult witness to call the police.

The police K9 team was unable to find the man. However, during their investigation into the incident, they identified the suspect as Connor Sheerin, a 19-year-old resident of Stafford. Troopers later found Sheerin at his residence and met with him.

During the meeting, Sheerin allegedly gave few details but told troopers that several weeks before the incident, he and the two people he had asked the victim about had been involved in a financial transaction that Sheerin had been "dissatisfied" with.

Following the investigation, Sheerin was arrested and charged with:

Third-degree assault;

Risk of injury to a child;

Second-degree breach of peace.

Sheerin was released on a $10,000 cash/surety bond and will be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26.

