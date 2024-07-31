11-Year-Old, Teen, Crash Stolen Jeep In Stafford

The incident began in Windham County on Tuesday, July 30, around 7 a.m. in Willimantic.

According to Connecticut State Police, the Willimantic Police Department contacted them to advise that the stolen 2019 Jeep was last seen heading north on Route 32 in Tolland County near Mansfield.

Troopers spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Route 32 through Mansfield and into Willington. At that point, a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop north of the intersection of Route 32 and Route 74, state police said.

Due to the excessive speed at which the vehicle was traveling, and in the interest of public safety, the trooper terminated attempts to stop the vehicle.

State Police said that a short time later, another trooper saw the vehicle continuing northbound on Route 32, traveling toward Stafford.

Before the Trooper could catch up to the vehicle to initiate a second attempt at a traffic stop, the vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle traveling south on Route 32, state police said.

Both boys attempted to flee on foot and were caught shortly thereafter.

All parties involved in the accident sustained minor injuries and were transported for medical treatment.

State Police said the 11-year-old, who is from the New Haven County area, was charged with possession of burglary tools, larceny of a stolen vehicle, and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest.

The 16-year-old, who is from the Willimantic area, was charged with:

Reckless driving

Evading responsibility

Passing in a no-passing zone

Failure to drive in the proper lane

Disobeying traffic control signals

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Possession of cannabis

Possession of burglary tools

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Interfering with an officer/resisting arrest

Reckless endangerment.

Both were released on juvenile summons to appear in their respective courts on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily. Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.