Stratford Teen Blackmailed Multiple Women, Including 14-Year-Old, To Send Him Nudes: Police

Mikel Reyes, 18, of Stratford, is facing several charges after victims — ages 14, 17, 18, and 20 — came forward last month with similar stories, according to Stratford police.

The victims told police that Reyes contacted them through an anonymous texting app, threatening to post their nude photos online unless they sent him more explicit images.

Investigators say they were able to connect Reyes to all the incidents.

Reyes knew the victims personally.

He has been charged with three counts of criminal attempt at larceny by extortion, risk of injury to a minor, and disseminating an intimate image, police said.

Reyes was released after posting a $150,000 bond, authorities said.

