Stratford Man Nabbed For Selling Meth, Oxycodone In Fairfield County Locales: Feds

Stratford resident Edward Johnson, age 31, was charged by indictment with selling controlled substances in the Stratford and Bridgeport area, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced on Thursday, June 29.

According to federal officials, the investigation into Johnson began in April 2022, when the Stratford Police Department's Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence Unit as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating the sale of drugs in Fairfield County.

This culminated in a court-authorized search of Johnson's Thompson Street apartment on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2022, during which authorities seized around 967 grams of methamphetamine in pill and powder form, around 13 grams of oxycodone pills, numerous other prescription pills, more than six pounds of marijuana, and $32,151 in cash.

Johnson was then arrested on state charges following the search.

On Tuesday, June 20, a New Haven grand jury returned an indictment charging Johnson with one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of oxycodone.

This carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, federal officials said.

Johnson has been detained since his arrest and entered a plea of not guilty during a court appearance on Thursday.

