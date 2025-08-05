Fair with Haze 80°

Stratford Man Fired 10 Shots At Girlfriend’s Ex During Argument: Police

A Connecticut man is accused of firing a gun 10 times during a violent argument involving the father of his girlfriend's children, authorities said. 

Joseph Gray

 Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department
Josh Lanier
Joseph Gray, of Stratford, is charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, and illegal discharge of a gun, authorities said.

Gray got into a heated argument with the ex-boyfriend of his 26-year-old girlfriend, Stratford police said. Gray and the other man both have children with the woman. 

The incident happened at a home in the 100 block of Oakland Place in Stratford on July 25. It's unclear what sparked the argument, but police said Gray pulled a gun and fired 10 shots at his rival. However, no one was hit or hurt. 

Gray was arrested and was being held on a $225,000 bond. 

