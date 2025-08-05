Stratford Man Fired 10 Shots At Girlfriend’s Ex During Argument: Police

Joseph Gray, of Stratford, is charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, and illegal discharge of a gun, authorities said.

Gray got into a heated argument with the ex-boyfriend of his 26-year-old girlfriend, Stratford police said. Gray and the other man both have children with the woman.

The incident happened at a home in the 100 block of Oakland Place in Stratford on July 25. It's unclear what sparked the argument, but police said Gray pulled a gun and fired 10 shots at his rival. However, no one was hit or hurt.

Gray was arrested and was being held on a $225,000 bond.

