Stratford Man, 26, Charged With Firing Into Car Carrying 2 People

Devon Dotson, 26, of Stratford, faces several charges, including criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapon in a motor vehicle, and illegal transfer of a firearm, police said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2024, when two people told police a white Hyundai Sonata pulled up near them in the 100 block of Dewey Street and opened fire into their car. Neither person was injured, but both were left shaken, authorities said.

Investigators found a spent .45 caliber shell casing at the scene, which led them to a home on Sedgewick Avenue. Officers there located a white Hyundai Sonata matching the description of the vehicle involved in the shooting, Stratford police said.

Stratford detectives executed multiple search warrants on the suspect’s car, the victims’ vehicle, and electronic devices tied to the case. On Jan. 14, ballistic testing conducted by the Bridgeport Police Department’s Firearms Analysis Unit revealed that the shell casing matched a Glock .45 caliber handgun recovered during a traffic stop on Jan. 12.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Dotson on Thursday, Jan. 22, and arrested him near Hope Street on Jan. 24.

Dotson is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stratford and receive free news updates.