Harmful Algae Bloom In Two Stratford Ponds Sparks Warning From Officials

Stratford officials are warning residents to avoid Brewster and Longbrook ponds after a harmful blue-green algae bloom was detected. Warning signs have been posted at both locations advising people and pets to stay out of the water.

 Photo Credit: CDC.gov
Josh Lanier
Health Director Andrea Boissevain cautioned that while swimming isn’t allowed in either pond, any recreational activity that brings people or pets into contact with the water could be dangerous. Exposure may cause skin rashes, headaches, coughing, sore throats, and, in severe cases, liver or kidney damage.

The fountain at Brewster Pond has been turned off to reduce airborne droplets. Environmental Conservation Supervisor Kelly Kerrigan said algae usually isn’t harmful, but hot, dry weather and high nutrient levels can cause rapid growth.

Residents are urged to rinse off immediately if they or their pets come in contact with the water. For more information, call the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4090.

