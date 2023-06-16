Stratford Brothers Throw Assault Rifle Out Car Window Fleeing Traffic Stop, Police Say

Charlie Echevarria, age 28, and Moses Echevarria, age 24, both of Stratford, were arrested on Lenox Avenue on Sunday, June 11, said Lt. Robert Burroughs, of the Stratford Police.

Burroughs said the arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday, May 23 when while fleeing from police they threw a duffel bag out the car window that contained an assault rifle.

The weapon, which did not have a serial number is considered a Ghost Gun, Burroughs said.

Charlie Echevarria was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle and disobeying an officer's orders.

Moses Echevarria was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle.

The brothers were able to post bond and were released, police said.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 21.

