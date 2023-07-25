Sexual Assault: Stratford Man 'Inappropriately' Touched Woman, Police Say

Roderick C. Ricketts, of Stratford, was charged on Thursday, July 20 for the June incident in which a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by him.

In June 2023 Stratford Police Department received a complaint from an adult female alleging he "inappropriately touched" her.

An investigation led to an arrest warrant for sexual assault, Burroughs said.

Ricketts turned himself in, was processed, posted a bond, and was released with a court date set for Monday, July 31.

