Search Suspended For 6-Year-Old Boy Who Fell In Housatonic River At Stratford Boat Ramp: Report

The boy was at the Birdseye Boat Ramp on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 6, when he fell into the fast-moving river. A utilities worker dove into the water to rescue the child, but was unable to reach him.

The search lasted for more than 24 hours, with rescuers covering more than 500 nautical miles. Authorities say they have exhausted all options.

"We are fathers. This is a very difficult day, and our hearts go out to this community and this family," a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson said during a Thursday news conference, according to NBC Connecticut.

Stratford police, along with several other agencies, quickly responded to the scene after the boy fell in. However, due to the fast-moving current and poor visibility, they were unable to locate him.

The Coast Guard and other agencies deployed helicopters, jet skis, drones, and K-9 units to assist with the search from the air, land, and water.

The child's name has not been released.

