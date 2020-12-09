Stratford Starts Search For Superintendent

The Stratford School District is searching for a new superintendent to take over when Dr. Janet Robinson, who has served in the role since 2013, retires in June of 2021.

The search will begin with focus groups an online survey of parents to determine what characteristics the community would like to see in its new superintendent, according to the Stratford Board of Education.

Dates and sites will be announced later for these focus groups, which will be made up of parents, school staff, students, town board members and Stratford residents.

The Board of Education has hired Trumbull-based Cooperative Educational Services to conduct the search, and plan to find a new candidate by April of next year. The new superintendent will take up their position on July 1 of 2021.

