Ryan Julian, 18, died early Saturday, Oct. 18, after his car struck a tree on Nichols Avenue in Stratford shortly after 3:30 a.m., authorities said. Four others were in the vehicle; one suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Julian’s obituary said he was “loved by all who knew him” and had lived a “most beautiful life.”

He graduated earlier this year from Bunnell High School, where he played on the varsity football team.

“Ryan will be remembered for his spirit, dedication, and the positive growth he made during his high school career,” the team posted on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates, and the entire Bunnell community during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ryan. You will always be a part of the Bulldog family.”

Loved ones posted memorials online saying they would never forget the young man.

A visitation will be held at Morton’s Mortuary at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., the obituary said.

The family is asking for donations to help cover funeral expenses, according to the obituary.

