100-Home Route 7 Luxury Apartment Community Sold For $34.7 Million

The Avalon apartments in Wilton's town center have been sold for $34.7 million.

Real estate company CBRE announced that the hundred-unit apartment complex was sold by owner AvalonBay Communities to Clarion Partners on Monday, Dec. 21. The complex includes a fitness center, a heated pool, BBQ grills and a playground.

“We are delighted to have represented AvalonBay in the sale of Avalon Wilton,” said CBRE’s Jeff Dunne. “The property’s highly desirable location is in the affluent town of Wilton which boasts one of the top-rated public school systems in Connecticut. With extremely high barriers to entry for apartment development in Wilton and comparable higher demographic nearby towns, the property will continue to enjoy strong demand and robust rent growth,” added Dunne.

Built in 2011, each apartment at the Danbury Road complex is outfitted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats.

