Vehicle Reported Stolen In Stratford Located Off Roadway

A vehicle reported stolen in Fairfield County was found abandoned off a roadway.

The Seymour Police Department in New Haven County received a report about a vehicle near the waterfall off Rimmon Road and Clinton Road at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, police said.

Authorities responded and found the unoccupied vehicle, which seemed to have been abandoned for a while, police said.

Police searched the area and determined that the driver and possible occupants had left the scene.

Investigators later determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Stratford, police said.

Authorities contacted the Stratford Police Department and the owner of the vehicle, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

