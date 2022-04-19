Stratford Woman Accused Of Throwing Burrito Bowl At Officer Near Chipotle

A woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a burrito bowl in the face of a police officer while resisting arrest outside a restaurant in Connecticut.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 3:15 p.m., Friday, April 15, in Milford.

Milford police responded to the parking area of the Chipotle restaurant located at 1201 Boston Post Road, after receiving a complaint of a woman, identified as Jazmin McGhee, age 36, of Stratford, threatening to rob a woman in the parking lot after she declined to give her money, said Officer Paige Bodnar, of the Milford Police.

When officers arrived they attempted to talk with McGhee who was uncooperative and attempted to walk away, Bodnar said.

When the officers tried to take McGhee in custody she began to fight and threw a burrito bowl in one officer's face, Bodnar added.

McGhee was charged with:

Breach of peace

Threatening

Interfering with a police officer

Assault on a police officer

She was released on a promise to appear ticket.

