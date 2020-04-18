Stratford Man Involved In Car Theft Ring Sentenced To Prison

A Fairfield County man is heading to federal prison for his role in an auto theft ring that targeted wealthy neighborhoods.

Stratford resident Edwin Cordero, age 21, was sentenced Monday, April 18 to 30 months behind bars by US District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport.

Cordero was arrested Thursday, Dec. 2 after Stratford Police said he was a passenger in a stolen Porsche that fled when police attempted to stop it.

During the pursuit the driver, Christopher Mulkern, rammed a car stopped at a red light, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck a second vehicle, causing it to flip onto its roof, according to police.

Cordero and Mulkern were arrested a short time later in Bridgeport after police said they attempted to enter another stolen Audi A4 on Gregory Street.

When investigators searched the Audi they reportedly found 13 key fobs belonging to other stolen vehicles, along with five cell phones and stolen credit cards in the Porsche.

Police said the Porsche had been reported stolen in Westport the day before.

Federal prosecutors said Cordero and others have traveled throughout Connecticut and neighboring states stealing vehicles and valuables inside them, like credit cards, cell phones and guns. The stolen cars are then sold or “rented” to other criminals.

Cordero pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle on Sept. 8. In addition to the prison time he must also complete three years of supervised release.

Mulkern pleaded guilty to the same offense on Monday, Jan. 3 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Both men have agreed to pay more than $75,000 in restitution to at least seven owners of vehicles they stole or damaged.

