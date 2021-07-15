Man Charged For Using Counterfeit Bills In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police have just announced that a New York City man was arrested and charged after he made purchases in Fairfield County with counterfeit bills.

The Westport Police Department said Shelton Petit-Brun, age 28, of Queens, was arrested on the morning of Friday, July 9, and he was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit forgery and sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

The Westport Police Department said officers responded to the area of Post Road East at Westfair Drive at about 9:45 p.m. on March 2, 2019, to assist Fairfield Police officers with a motor vehicle stop.

Police said the vehicle was stopped because the occupants had been accused of using counterfeit money to buy merchandise at stores in Darien. Authorities said suspected counterfeit money was found in the car, and the four occupants, including Petit-Brun, were arrested by Darien Police.

Officers also reportedly found merchandise from a Westport store in the car. After an investigation, officers reportedly discovered that the suspects purchased merchandise at a Westport store with a counterfeit $100 bill.

An arrest warrant was issued for all four occupants of the car.

Police said Petit-Brun was taken to the Stamford Superior Court on July 9 for his arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.