Know Them? Two Wanted For Installing Skimmer On Stratford ATM, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly installed a skimmer on an ATM machine in Fairfield County.

The skimmer was discovered in Stratford at the 7-Eleven in Paradise Green.

The skimming device was attached to one of the readers from Tuesday, April 26 to Thursday, April 28, said the Stratford Police.

"This device will only record card numbers if the card was swiped along the magnetic strip," said the Stratford Police on Facebook.

The device does not record card numbers if the card was inserted in the chip reader or if the touchless feature was used, they added.

If you believe you used a credit/debit card at the store please monitor your recent transactions closely, the department said.

The skimming device was confiscated, it is unknown if any card information was obtained by the suspects.

If you recognize either of the two suspects, please contact Detective Panton at: MPanton@townofstratford.com.

