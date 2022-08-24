Contact Us
Stratford Daily Voice serves Stratford, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Stratford Daily Voice serves Stratford, CT

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: 18-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle CT Crash
Police & Fire

Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Large Amount Of Items From Store In Stratford

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted for shoplifting a "large amount" of merchandise from a Stratford store.
Police asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted for shoplifting a "large amount" of merchandise from a Stratford store. Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department/Google Maps street view

Police asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted for shoplifting a "large amount" of merchandise from a Fairfield County store.

The Stratford Police Department posted the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 24, about a man who is accused of shoplifting from Marshalls.

The Marshalls in Stratford is located at 411 Barnum Ave.

Police asked anyone with information about the man's identity to contact Officer Pavelus at MPavelus@townofstratford.com or 203-385-4145.

to follow Daily Voice Stratford and receive free news updates.