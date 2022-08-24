Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Large Amount Of Items From Store In Stratford

Police asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted for shoplifting a "large amount" of merchandise from a Fairfield County store.

The Stratford Police Department posted the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 24, about a man who is accused of shoplifting from Marshalls.

The Marshalls in Stratford is located at 411 Barnum Ave.

Police asked anyone with information about the man's identity to contact Officer Pavelus at MPavelus@townofstratford.com or 203-385-4145.

