NY Driver Hit 118 MPH On I-95 In Stratford: Police

Inga Foksha, 33, of New York City, was arrested around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, after troopers spotted her red Audi A5 flying down the southbound side of the interstate at 118 miles per hour, Connecticut State Troopers said.

They pulled her over near Exit 33.

Troopers said the Audi was also travelling too closely to the vehicle in front of it, and was failing to maintain the established travel lane.

Foksha faces charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, and operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, State Police said.

She was released on $500 bail.

