Stratford School Bus Driver Faces DUI Charge After Crash

A Fairfield County school bus driver has been charged with putting 26 middle school students at risk when he crashed into a FedEx van.

Harold Bollings, age 64, of Stratford, was arrested on Tuesday, March 1, on a warrant for the incident which took place on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Stratford.

The crash took place in the area of 3241 Main St., said Captain Frank Eannotti, of the Stratford Police.

At the time of the crash, Bolling was driving a school bus with 26 students aboard, said Eannotti.

During the crash, the school bus struck a FedEx truck and came to rest on a property on Main Street, Eannotti said.

There were no injuries reported at the time of the accident.

He was charged with:

26 counts of risk of injury to a child

Reckless endangerment

Operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Bolling was held on a $100,000 dollar bond, which was lowered to $50,000 during his arraignment on Wednesday, March 2.

