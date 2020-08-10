One Killed In Fairfield County Construction Accident

A construction worker in Fairfield County died after falling from a building platform at a home he was working on, police said.

First responders from the Newtown Police Department, Sandy Hook Fire Department, and Newtown Ambulance were dispatched to a Lakeview Terrace property at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, where there was a report of an accident.

Police said that a 60-year-old man - later identified as Winstead resident Ralph Ehrhardt - fell from a building platform down a steep embankment at a residence under construction on Lakeview Terrace.

Ehrhardt was found unresponsive and in serious condition. Paramedics attempted to revive him, but Ehrhardt was pronounced dead.

The accident is currently under investigation by police and OSHA.

“This incident is currently being investigated by both Newtown Officers with the assistance by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration,” Newtown Police Lt. Aaron Bahamonde stated. “Our hearts and prayers are with him right now and his family."

