Isaias: All But Eight Customers Are Without Power In This CT Town

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Roxbury was hit particularly hard by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Roxbury was hit particularly hard by Tropical Storm Isaias. Photo Credit: Eversource

Some Connecticut communities were hit harder than others when Tropical Storm Isaias ravaged the region.

In the town of Roxbury, in Litchfield County, all but eight of Eversource’s 1,352 customers were reporting outages more than 24 hours after the storm struck, among the hardest-hit areas in Connecticut.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 99.41 of Eversource’s customers in Roxbury were still reporting outages, the second-largest percentage across the state, behind only Andover, where all 1,430 of the utility company’s customers are reporting outages.

Statewide, 615,772 of Eversource’s 1,281,259 Connecticut customers (48.06 percent) were still without power as crews continue their efforts to repair thousands of reported outages after the storm wreaked havoc on the state.

