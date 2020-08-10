COVID-19: New Positive Case Leads To Revised Reopening Plan At District In Fairfield County

A new confirmed case of COVID-19 has prompted a school district in Fairfield County to revise plans for the return to full in-person instruction.

The new update affects students in grades seven through 12 in the New Canaan School District.

The positive case occurred at Saxe Middle School.

"The student who tested positive was previously quarantined due to close contact with a known positive case outside of school, and has taken the appropriate steps as advised by the New Canaan Health Department and New Canaan Public Schools," New Canaan Public Schools Superintendent Bryan D. Luizzi said in a letter to the community.

In partnership with the Health Department, contact tracing resulted in quarantines for seven individuals due to close contact either in school or due to other activities.

"Our hybrid live-streaming model was designed in anticipation of this ongoing need for students and staff to periodically quarantine," Luizzi said. "Thanks to its flexible design, and the outstanding work of our teachers to learn and implement it, our model provides a way for students to remain engaged, continue learning, and keep pace with their classes, all of which eases their return to school at the conclusion of the quarantine period.

"Of course, anyone not feeling well should take time to rest and recuperate, and anyone with COVID symptoms (CDC- symptoms) should speak with a doctor."

The revised re-entry plans are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 12: Seventh grade returns to full in-person learning; Grades 8-12 remain in hybrid.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Seniors (Grade 12) return to full in-person learning; Grades 8-11 remain in hybrid.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Eighth grade returns to full in-person learning; Grades 9-11 remain in hybrid.

Monday, Oct. 19: Juniors (Grade 11) return to full in-person learning; Grades 9-10 remain in hybrid

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Sophomores (Grade 10) return to full in-person learning; Ninth grade remains in hybrid

Thursday, Oct. 22: Freshmen (Grade 9) return to full in-person learning; K-12 fully returned.

