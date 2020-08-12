COVID-19: CT Ranks No. 1 Nationally In Cases Per Capita, According To New Data

Connecticut has become the country’s hottest spot for COVID-19, according to data recently released by researchers.

The Nutmeg State has the highest per capita COVID-19 case count with infection rates, hospitalizations, and fatalities climbing nationwide as the virus surges during its “second wave” over the winter.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, Connecticut currently has the highest per capita case count at 2,280 per one million people based on the latest data as more than half the country sees an uptick in the numbers.

After “flattening the curve” over the summer, Connecticut has seen a steady rise in every COVID-19 metric as the numbers approach the levels officials dealt with in the spring when the pandemic first began ravaging the region.

There appears to be no end in sight for Connecticut, or other states, as the country continues to see a surge in new cases that derive from holiday gatherings that could potentially continue to cause mounting cases through the middle of January.

“The problem is," Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this week, "that you’re going to see the full brunt of the travel and family gatherings with friends from Thanksgiving, which is going to come right up against the beginning of Christmas and Hannukah, so you might not see the full results until about two and a half weeks from the time of the event."

In Connecticut, there were 123,021 COVID-19 tests administered over the weekend, resulting in 8,129 positive cases. The 6.61 percent positivity rate is up from when the state was seeing rates hovering between 1 percent and 2 percent during the summer.

Seventy-eight COVID-19 deaths were reported over the three days, and there are 1,183 patients hospitalized with the virus in Connecticut hospitals.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 135,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 3,536,988 tests administered in Connecticut. There has been a total of 5,224 people who died from the virus statewide.

