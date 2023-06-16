Fair 75°

New Pizzeria Opens Up Shop In Stratford: 'Symphony Of Flavors,' Owner Says

An all-new pizzeria that hopes to serve as a go-to spot for carefully-crafted food, as well as sports and live entertainment, is celebrating its opening in Fairfield County. 

Ben Crnic
Runway 180 Saloon, located in Stratford at 7365 Main St. in the Oronoque Shopping Plaza and owned by Rob Lisi, will be celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 16 at 4 p.m. 

The new eatery's menu features a variety of specialty pies, including unique ones like mashed potato, blackened chicken chipotle, and pastrami reuben. 

The restaurant is also clearly influenced by New Haven-style pies, as it offers a seasonal white clam pizza as well. 

According to the pizzeria's website, the owners pride themselves on crafting pizzas that show "culinary excellence and the finest ingredients." 

"Discover a symphony of flavors, from classic favorites to innovative creations. Every bite is a testament to pizza perfection," the restaurant's website reads. 

Pizza isn't the only option for those who choose to stop by, as the eatery also serves stone-baked sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, and fried potatoes. 

Visitors will also often be able to enjoy live music or a game of pool at the eatery. 

