Overcast 42°

SHARE

Man Killed In Early Morning Stratford Crash, Road Closed, Traffic Delays

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County, closing roads and causing traffic back-ups.

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Surf Avenue.&nbsp;

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Surf Avenue. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred around 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 8 in Stratford in the 500 block of Surf Avenue.

According to Capt. Robert Burroughs of the Stratford Police, responding officers found a vehicle with one occupant inside.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Burroughs said.

The Stratford Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident, expect traffic delays and road closures in the area for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Stratford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE