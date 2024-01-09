Man Killed In Early Morning Stratford Crash, Road Closed, Traffic Delays

The crash occurred around 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 8 in Stratford in the 500 block of Surf Avenue.

According to Capt. Robert Burroughs of the Stratford Police, responding officers found a vehicle with one occupant inside.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Burroughs said.

The Stratford Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident, expect traffic delays and road closures in the area for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

