Man Dies In Jet Ski Crash On Housatonic River In Stratford; Police Investigating

The unidentified victim was riding the watercraft around 10 p.m. in Stratford when it crashed near the Sikorsky Aircraft facility, according to state officials.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and found the jet ski overturned along the riverbank, with the rider unresponsive in the water nearby. He died at the scene, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said.

