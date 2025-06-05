Fair 79°

SHARE

Man Dies In Jet Ski Crash On Housatonic River In Stratford; Police Investigating

A man died after a jet ski crash on the Housatonic River in Fairfield County on Wednesday night, June 4, authorities said.

A man was killed after crashing his jet ski&nbsp;on the Housatonic River in Stratford on Wednesday night, June 4, authorities said.

A man was killed after crashing his jet ski on the Housatonic River in Stratford on Wednesday night, June 4, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Marcbabin
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The unidentified victim was riding the watercraft around 10 p.m. in Stratford when it crashed near the Sikorsky Aircraft facility, according to state officials.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and found the jet ski overturned along the riverbank, with the rider unresponsive in the water nearby. He died at the scene, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Stratford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE