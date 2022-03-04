Vigil In Solidarity With Ukraine Set For Stratford

A Fairfield County town will host a vigil for the community to show their solidarity with Ukraine.

In Stratford, organizers will host a "Stratford Stands with Ukraine" vigil at 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 9 on the steps of Town Hall, located at 2725 Main Street, town officials said.

The vigil will include a proclamation from Mayor Laura Hoydick and remarks from Pastor Ivan Mazurky of the Holy Protection of the Blessed Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Stratford members of the Ukrainian community will also be invited to raise the Ukrainian flag on the town hall green, with the building lit in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

All are invited to attend.

Several vigils have been held throughout the county including in Stamford, Greenwich, and Norwalk.

In addition to the Stratford vigil, two others are planned over the weekend including:

Saturday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ruth Steinkraus Bridge in downtown Westport at Post and Jesup roads.

Sunday, March 6, 1 p.m. at the Town Green in New Haven.

