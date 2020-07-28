Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
These Fairfield County Communities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Joe Lombardi
Niche 2020 Best Places To Live.
Fairfield County is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2020 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

Southport, cited for its "great sense of community," is the No. 1-rated municipality in the county. You can read the Niche entry here.

Southport is followed by No. 2 Westport, No. 3 Fairfield, No. 4 Ridgefield, No. 5 Newfield (in Stamford), No. 6 Old Greenwich, No. 7 Greenwich, No. 8 New Canaan, No. 9 Wilton and No. 10 Cos Cob to make up the Top 10 for Fairfield County.

You can view each entry and the entire list here.

