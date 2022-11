Stratford Woman Wins $50K In CT State Lottery

Connecticut Lottery announced five new Powerball winners who claimed $50,000 prizes.

CT Lottery announced the winners between Monday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The lottery said the following individuals claimed $50,000 prizes:

Dana Pniewski, of Stratford, who won a Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Stratford Cigar & Smoke Shop

Samiha Julakha, Plano, Texas, who won a Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Daily Mart in Ansonia

Sara Salamone, of Old Saybrook, who won a Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Henny Penny Saybrook Sunoco in Old Saybrook

Garett Neff, of Cromwell, who won a Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Skay Line LLC in Cromwell

Matthew Albert Tio, of Norwich, who won a Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Chucky's in Norwich

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stratford and receive free news updates.