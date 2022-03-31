Popular Eatery Opens New Location In Stratford

If you need breakfast or lunch fast but don't want fast food then you need to check out a Fairfield County restaurant that started out as a food truck and now has two storefronts and the trucks.

Tasty Yolk known for its Bridgeport location as well as its food trucks, has just opened the new location in Stratford.

What started with two friends opening a single food truck in 2016 has grown into a full-fledged business model that has foodies, food reviewers, and locals clamoring for more.

The Stratford location is at 3530 Main St.

The Bridgeport location is at 2992 Fairfield Ave.

One Yelp reviewer put it this way: "My only complaint is that my pants are getting tight since they opened a location so close to my home!" said S.M. from Stratford. "The breakfast sandwiches are melt-in-your-mouth delicious and the Cuban sandwich is so big I can't eat anything else for the rest of the day."

Favorites from reviewers include the corned beef spring rolls, the Nashville hot chicken sandwich, the Cubano sandwich with tasty pork, and the Fatone burrito with eggs, bacon, pico, and cheddar.

Or heck, just throw caution to the wind and work your way through the menu to find your own favorite.

Several foodies mentioned the sophisticated flavors of the sandwiches and burritos due to the homemade and inventive sauces.

So don't expect your run-of-the-mill fare when you visit the Tasty Yolk.

The prices are moderate, seating is limited so take-out is a good option. You can text your order, and pick it up which makes life easy.

Reviewers say the service is fast and friendly.

For the truck's locations visit the restaurant website here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.