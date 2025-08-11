Jadyn Martinez, the father of 6-year-old Jahseh Martinez, launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

"He was a very smart, very bright, special, intelligent young boy," Jadyn wrote. "Anything you can donate is well appreciated. We thank you, and please keep our family in your prayers to bring his body home to us."

As of Monday, the fundraiser had collected $4,600 toward its $6,900 goal.

Memorials for the boy began popping up over the weekend.

Authorities said Jahseh fell into the river at the Birdseye Boat Ramp on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 6. A utility worker dove in to try to save him but could not reach him.

Rescue crews searched for days, covering more than 500 square miles before a dive team recovered Jahseh’s body on Friday.

