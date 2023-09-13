Infant Assault: Fairfield Man Charged With Abusing Baby In Stratford, Police Say

Luis Companiony, age 21, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Stratford Police following a two-month investigation into a complaint filed by a family member.

According to Stratford Police Lt. Robert Burroughs, In July, the department received a complaint from the child's aunt from Bridgeport Hospital that the baby had sustained bruising on his leg, and arms and possibly had broken ribs caused by Companiony.

The woman accused Companiony of assaulting the child after an argument while the child was in his custody.

Following an investigation into the allegations, an arrest warrant was applied for and granted for risk of injury to child and assault, Burrough said.

He was arrested during a motor vehicle stop on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

After being arrested and then processed, Companiony was unable to post his bond set at $100,000 dollars and was held pending a court date.

